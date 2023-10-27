Carmel warns no vehicles on Monon Greenway; police issuing tickets

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — As the trees along the Monon Greenway begin to show their fall colors and our trails get busier, the Carmel city government wants to remind trail users of what is legal and illegal to use on the trail.

The safety of all users, including pedestrians, runners, people with strollers, and others, is the goal for the city ordinance. This link shows the ordinance that covers the regulation of vehicular use on all paths, including sidewalks, multi-use paths, bike lanes, and roadways.

With a mission of reducing often dangerous conditions along city trails, the Carmel Police Department has stepped up its enforcement of the ordinance and has begun issuing citations to violators who place others in danger.

At the top of the list of things that are not permitted on the trail or other pathways are motor vehicles, which cannot be driven, parked, or be blocking any part of a trail. There is an exception for certain vehicle use, such as utility vehicles working on trees, etc., but a permit must be filed with the Carmel city government to temporarily block part of a path.

Also prohibited are motorized cycles, bicycles that are propelled solely by a motor and motorized devices such as electric unicycles and e-scooters. Exemptions are made for e-bikes and other devices that are foot-powered and cannot exceed 20 mph. Motorized scooters and wheelchairs designed for the elderly and disabled are also exempt if they do not exceed 20 mph.

Additional rules under City Ordinance 6-63 include:

Bicyclists can ride no more than two-abreast.

Animals must be secured on an attached leash that does not extend more than six feet.

Children under the age of seven are not permitted to ride a bicycle in a roadway where motorized vehicles are traveling.

Pedestrians have the right-of-way on paths and trails, but must yield to vehicular traffic at intersections.

Penalties for violating the rules of this ordinance range from fines of $10 for first offense, $25 for second offense, and $100 plus costs for subsequent offenses.