Carmel Winter Games kicks off; community can participate Saturday

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Winter Games kicks off Friday with the Hometown Hero Olympics at The Ice at Carter Green.

This event is between the Carmel police and fire departments.

CPD and CFP team members will compete on the ice in three non-skating competitive games like ice trike relays, human curling and human hungry hippo.

Members of the community can compete Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

You need to register to compete Saturday. Click here to register.

Registration fees will go to Carmel-area food pantries.