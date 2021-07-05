CarmelFest continues with parade, fireworks

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Day two of CarmelFest kicks off Monday morning as the Fourth of July celebrations continue in Carmel.
Monday’s festivities begin with a parade at 10:30 a.m. followed by the festival and fireworks.
The parade theme is “back together again.” The grand marshal unit is honoring local healthcare heroes and the end of the parade will feature a grand finale military tribute.
Organizers are asking people not to bring pets to the parade.
The festival, which features activities at Civic Square and Carter Green, starts at 1 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m.
The fireworks show is scheduled to begin promptly at 9:45 p.m.
More information about CarmelFest can be found here.