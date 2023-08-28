CarmelFest paradegoers set world record for wearing most plastic fire helmets

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — It’s official! The Carmel Fire Auxiliary and CarmelFest paradegoers set a smoking hot world record at the city’s festival this summer.

More than 14,000 attendees donned red plastic fire helmets at the July 4 parade, painting the city with a red sea of hats.

The official world record-breaking number of plastic red fire helmets: 14,834.

Angie Edwards, an auxiliary board member, came up with the idea of setting the record, saying in a release she thought it would be a fun and unique way to bring together the community.

The group coordinated with the Carmel Police and Fire Departments, who provided drone pilots to capture the moment from above. Together, with the City IT department, they were able to add street camera views and “regular” pictures of parade attendees.

“We had a limited window (to record the hats) due to a military flyover, coordinated with the Fort Wayne 122nd Fighter Wing,” Renee Butts, public education officer for the Carmel Fire Department, said. “We had to be done with our drones 15 minutes prior to their scheduled 10:30 flyover, (and then we) submitted all the evidence to Record Setters and waited ‘patiently.’”

The parade route was 2.1 miles long. The auxiliary group says there were over 50 volunteers strategically placed along the route to pass out helmets.

The group also says special guests, like Spiderman and Spokes, the mascot of Bike Carmel, took part in the record-making.