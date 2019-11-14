Carmel’s Christkindlmarkt boasts German holiday traditions, new businesses

CARMEL (WISH)– The Carmel Christkindlmarkt is bringing Christmas in Germany to Indiana for the third year straight.

Christkindlmarkt is the German name for the traditional Christmas market, translated as “Christ child market.”

Maria Murphy, the market master, says in its third year, the event is starting to see a trend she hopes will continue.

“The Carmel Christkindlmarkt is creating entrepreneurs who start their own businesses,” said Murphy.

Various regions of Germany became well-known for their hand-crafted Christmas decorations, wood-working, artwork, or textiles.

Marlene’s German Collectibles is one of the businesses that was born from the market. Marlene, the owner, worked for the market in its first year and she was inspired enough to go to Germany and buy products so she could participate as a vendor.

Stacy Carter is another vendor at the market who was inspired to start her own business after attending the Christkindlmarkt for the first time. She’s a former personal chef who started making crepes for market visitors with her business Ma Crêperie. Carter says she’s not only looking forward to visitors coming to see what she has to offer, but other vendors as well.

“There’s so much new food this year,” Carter said. “It’s a lot of fun.”

Watch Carter prepare one of her specialty crepes and see what some of the other vendors have to offer below:

We’re coming to you with a live preview of the Christkindlmarkt in Carmel. Take a look at some of the things you can taste in 2019! WISH-TV ALL IN Posted by Randall Newsome on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Mayor Jim Brainard says the event has been a good way to draw families to Carmel to celebrate the holiday season.

“It brings people from all over the Midwest to Carmel and they spend their money here in central Indiana, but more importantly it’s fun,” Brainard said.

The Christkindlmarkt opens to the public Saturday, November 16 at noon and goes through Christmas Eve. For more information on the dozens of vendors, music and more click here.