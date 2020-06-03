Carmel ends mandatory curfew after 1 night

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The City of Carmel has ended a nightime curfew after one night.

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard enacted the curfew on Tuesday via executive order, placing a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew “in effect until further notice.”

After one evening, the curfew has ended.

“After conferring this afternoon with the Police Chief, I feel that we can safely lift the restrictions on travel throughout the community,” Brainard said in a statement. “However, I will not hesitate to reissue a curfew if the need arises. I appreciate the cooperation and understanding of the community as we navigate this new territory together.”

On Monday afternoon, Carmel announced its plans to take action against the City of Minneapolis “for the expenses incurred protecting our community as a result of the actions by police in Minneapolis.”

Within hours, the city changed its tune.

“After some additional consideration, I have decided to put on hold the idea of a lawsuit against the City of Minneapolis,” the city said in a Facebook post.