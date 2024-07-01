Carmel’s Main Street bridge over US 31 to close in July

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Enneking Pressure Cleaning, Inc. plans a weekend closure on a bridge over U.S. 31 in Carmel. (Provided Map/INDOT)

(THE REPORTER) — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Enneking Pressure Cleaning, Inc. plans a weekend closure on a bridge over U.S. 31 in Carmel.

Beginning on or after 9 p.m. Friday, July 12, crews will close West Main Street in both directions between Illinois Street and North Pennsylvania Street. This closure will allow crews to safely complete a bridge deck overlay. This work is expected to be complete by 6 a.m. Monday, July 15, weather permitting. (This project was postponed to July 12 due to the weekend’s expected weather, and then the following holiday weekend.)

The official detour for this work is Pennsylvania Street to West Carmel Drive to Illinois Street.

INDOT reminds drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using caution, and avoiding distractions when traveling in and near work zones. All work is weather-dependent, and schedules are subject to change.