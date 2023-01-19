Local

Carvers to compete in Carmel’s Festival of Ice

CARMEL, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — Top ice carvers from around the Midwest will be in Carmel this weekend, Jan. 20 to 22, for three days of competitions and demonstrations as the City of Carmel presents the sixth annual Festival of Ice sponsored by Allied Solutions.

The Festival of Ice weekend will begin Friday in the Carmel Arts & Design District, where carvers will create incredible ice masterpieces from 4 to 7 p.m. Visitors can view the sculptures in front of these locations on Main Street: Woodys Library Restaurant, Agave Bar & Grill, Petos, Muldoon’s, The Pint Room, and Anthony’s Chop House.

On Saturday, the ice carving moves to Carter Green where professionals begin the creation of giant-sized ice sculptures from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. While you are there, vote for your favorite sculpture and chili during the Carmel Fire Department’s Chili Cook-Off from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On Sunday, the competition kicks into high gear as the ice carvers return for the grand finale, a fast-paced “carve off” featuring head-to-head competition on stage in a tournament-style format. The winner will be determined with the help of the crowd.

Along with the Festival of Ice, The Ice at Carter Green rink will be open for skating all weekend so lace up your skates and enjoy the sculptures as you glide on the ice. Visit TheIceAtCarterGreen.com to purchase skating tickets in advance.

“This weekend is a rare opportunity to witness the art of creating beauty from a simple block of ice. Many of these ice carvers got their start in the culinary field carving blocks of cheese or fruit and then expanded their talents to include ice,” said Nancy Heck, Director of Community Relations and Economic Development. “Carmel loves to celebrate the arts, whether it’s a summer day on Main Street or a winter day around the ice rink.”

The professional sculptors, who compete in similar competitions around the Midwest each year, include Shannon Gerasimchik, Benjamen Goebel, Jim Houser, Stephan Koch, Dan Rebholz, and Matthew Stoddart.

For more information on the Festival, The Ice at Carter Green and other upcoming events, go to TheIceAtCarterGreen.com.