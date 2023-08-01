Cascade High School student-athlete killed in crash near Danville

STILESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An incoming senior at Cascade High School was killed in a Monday morning crash in Stilesville, the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office said.

17-year-old Ryan Bell, of Plainfield, played football and was a wrestler at the school, according to social media posts.

“Ryan was a hard worker and great teammate!” Cascade High School Athletics said in a Tweet.

The wrestling program also expressed their condolences.

“Ryan was a joy to be around, he was a great teammate, and always worked hard. You will be missed young man!” the school’s wrestling program said in a Facebook post.

Just before 6:30 a.m., sheriff’s deputies were sent to the intersection of County Road 300 West and U.S. 40, near Stilesville, on a report of a crash.

Upon their arrival, their investigation began.

Deputies found the car had been travelling eastbound on U.S. 40 when the car “left the roadway and struck a tree,” the sheriff’s office said.

Bell was pronounced dead on the scene. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as a contributing factor.