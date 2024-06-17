Cass County deputy’s chase of speeder ends in fatal crash

A view of State Road 19 north of Carroll County Road 600 North is shown in August 2022. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

DEER CREEK, Ind. (WISH) — A driver died in the chase that a Cass County deputy initiated Monday morning against a speeding SUV, Indiana State Police say.

Information about the driver was being withheld pending positive identification and notification of the next of kin.

The deputy, who was not identified in a news release from state police, initiated the chase of the speeder in a 2019 Jeep Compass SUV just after 6:30 a.m. Monday on State Road 29 south of Logansport. The chase went southbound State Road 29 and ended before the T-intersection of Carroll County Road 600 North.

About a mile north of the unincorporated community of Deer Creek, the Jeep veered off the east side of State Road 29 for an unknown reason, struck a tree, and rolled over before coming to a stop, state police say.

Monticello Police Department believes the Jeep was stolen, state police say.