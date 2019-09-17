Cass County judge trapped under car, killed

WALTON, Ind. (WISH) — A Cass County Judge was killed Monday evening, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a barn in the 8000 block of County Road 500 East just before 8:30 p.m. in Cass County for a man pinned under a vehicle.

Deputies found 65-year-old Richard Maughmer trapped underneath the vehicle in the barn. Maughmer was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was the presiding judge in Cass Superior Court 2 in Logansport.

Statement