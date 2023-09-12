‘Cat-astrophe’ avoided in Zionsville

Members of the Zionsville Police Department rescue kittens from the engine of a car on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (Photo by Zionsville Police)

ZIONSVILLE, Ind (WISH) — Zionsville Police came to the rescue and helped avoid a “cat-astrophe” on Monday, by performing a purrrfect rescue of kittens stuck in the engine of a car.

The department posted on Facebook, “Something you don’t see everyday… This morning, Officers on dayshift rescued four kittens who found themselves stuck in the engine compartment of a vehicle. Despite the suspects resisting police, no charges were filed. 🤷🏻‍♂️🐱🚗👮🏻‍♂️👮🏻‍♀️”

Rescued kittens. (Photo by Zionsville Police) Kitten rescue. (Photo by Zionsville Police) Photos of Monday’s kitten rescue. (Photos by Zionsville Police)

Police also posted if that if anyone is interested in adopting a kitten, they can call the Boone County Dispatch at 765-482-1412 and ask for Officer Mandie Beam.

Meow, this isn’t the first time felines have found themselves in precarious situations needing first responders’ help in Central Indiana.

In July, the Wayne Township Fire Department said they performed some “delicate rescue work” after they helped rescue a curious kitten that got her head stuck in a cabinet. Firefighters said the kitten was lucky enough not to lose any of her nine lives in the process.

Fire departments are known for their ability to lift heavy objects and cut open large vehicles, but we also specialize in delicate rescue work. So today, members of Ladder 82 used this specialty to remove this baby kitten without causing her to lose even one of her nine lives. pic.twitter.com/LAKFzJDD0W — Wayne Township Fire Department (@Waynetwpfire) July 7, 2023

In June, the Carmel Fire Department pulled a whole family of kittens from a storm drain. A video of the hair-raising rescue was shared on social media.

The fire department posted, “Meow this is a cute one! We routinely pull baby ducks out of storm drains, but today we pulled a whole family of kittens out! Not sure how they ended up there, but all were rescued safely and are on their way to the Hamilton County Humane Society!”

Speaking of birds of a feather, in April the Carmel Fire Department made a gosling rescue with the help of some high school students.

The Carmel Fire Department said in a Facebook post that several Carmel High School students witnessed a frantic mother goose before realizing one of its babies had fallen in a storm drain in the school’s parking lot. The students then called for help and the Carmel Fire Department came to the rescue. Shortly after, the baby was safely reunited with its family.