‘Cat-astrophe’ avoided in Zionsville
ZIONSVILLE, Ind (WISH) — Zionsville Police came to the rescue and helped avoid a “cat-astrophe” on Monday, by performing a purrrfect rescue of kittens stuck in the engine of a car.
The department posted on Facebook, “Something you don’t see everyday… This morning, Officers on dayshift rescued four kittens who found themselves stuck in the engine compartment of a vehicle. Despite the suspects resisting police, no charges were filed. 🤷🏻♂️🐱🚗👮🏻♂️👮🏻♀️”
Police also posted if that if anyone is interested in adopting a kitten, they can call the Boone County Dispatch at 765-482-1412 and ask for Officer Mandie Beam.
Meow, this isn’t the first time felines have found themselves in precarious situations needing first responders’ help in Central Indiana.
In July, the Wayne Township Fire Department said they performed some “delicate rescue work” after they helped rescue a curious kitten that got her head stuck in a cabinet. Firefighters said the kitten was lucky enough not to lose any of her nine lives in the process.
In June, the Carmel Fire Department pulled a whole family of kittens from a storm drain. A video of the hair-raising rescue was shared on social media.
The fire department posted, “Meow this is a cute one! We routinely pull baby ducks out of storm drains, but today we pulled a whole family of kittens out! Not sure how they ended up there, but all were rescued safely and are on their way to the Hamilton County Humane Society!”
Speaking of birds of a feather, in April the Carmel Fire Department made a gosling rescue with the help of some high school students.
The Carmel Fire Department said in a Facebook post that several Carmel High School students witnessed a frantic mother goose before realizing one of its babies had fallen in a storm drain in the school’s parking lot. The students then called for help and the Carmel Fire Department came to the rescue. Shortly after, the baby was safely reunited with its family.