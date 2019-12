Photo of a cat with a can on its head on I-65. (Provided Photo/ISP)

(WISH) – Not a cat in the hat but a cat in a can.

That’s the scene an Indiana State Police trooper came across Monday morning.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said he received a call of a cat wandering along on I-65 with its head in a can.

I got called to I-65 this morning for a cat wandering in traffic with a can on its head.



Good thing I don’t believe there is video of the two of us wrestling on the side of the interstate.



Eventually, the cat was freed. He fled from the scene to safety. pic.twitter.com/d6lmrf7zNc — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) December 23, 2019

Wheeles said he was able to free the cat from its aluminum hat after a wrestling match.

The feline ran to safety after the trooper’s kind efforts.