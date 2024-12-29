58°
Search
IFD saves cat from house fire near the state fairgrounds

House fire on Baltimore Avenue. (WISH Photo/Colin Baillie)
by: Colin Baillie
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cat was rescued from a house fire near the Indiana State Fairgrounds Sunday morning.

Dec. 29, the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the 3700 block of Baltimore Ave for a fire around 8 a.m.

IFD said no one was home during the fire, but the home is occupied. Firefighters rescued a cat from the flames.

The fire was put out before 8:40 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Cat rescued from Baltimore Avenue house fire. (WISH Photo/Colin Baillie)
Inside of the remains of the home. (WISH Photo/Colin Baillie)

