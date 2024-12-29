IFD saves cat from house fire near the state fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cat was rescued from a house fire near the Indiana State Fairgrounds Sunday morning.
Dec. 29, the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the 3700 block of Baltimore Ave for a fire around 8 a.m.
IFD said no one was home during the fire, but the home is occupied. Firefighters rescued a cat from the flames.
The fire was put out before 8:40 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.