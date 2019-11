INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Start a new holiday tradition this year, the Joe-Ho-Ho Holiday Special.

Tag along with Joe Melillo as he travels along the Indy Wine Trail. Just like Santa, he swoops through Carmel, Plainfield, the Northside and Wayne County showcasing the spirit of the holiday season.

At one house, Joe finds evidence that Jolly ol’ St. Nick stopped in for cookies!

Catch all the playful adventures Saturday, Nov. 30 at 4:30 p.m. on WISH-TV.