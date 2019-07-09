Cathedral HS, teacher fired over same-sex marriage reach settlement

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) ⁠— Cathedral High School has reached a confidential settlement with a teacher fired in June for being in a same-sex marriage, the teacher’s attorney said Tuesday.

The school on June 23 posted a letter to its website, saying the school would separate from a teacher after “direct guidance” from Archbishop Charles Thompson. The “agonizing decision” to part ways with the unidentified teacher came after 22 months of discussion with the Archdiocese of Indianapolis about the school’s continued Catholic identity, the letter said.

On Tuesday, an attorney for the unnamed teacher said the situation had been resolved “to the mutual satisfaction and benefit of both parties.”

The teacher and the school, in the statement, thanked “each other for working to find a way to help transition the teacher to future employment.”

No additional information about the terms of the settlement were released Tuesday.

Full statement from the teacher’s attorney: