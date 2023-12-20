Caucus appoints Jamie Mills as next Westfield Washington Township Trustee

A Westfield caucus has voted to appoint Westfield resident and local business professional Jamie Mills as Westfield Washington Township Trustee. This follows the resignation of Trustee Danielle Carey Tolan, who will serve as chief of staff under Westfield Mayor-elect Scott Willis. (Provided Photo/Jamie Mills)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (The REPORTER) — A Westfield caucus has voted to appoint Westfield resident and local business professional Jamie Mills as Westfield Washington Township Trustee. This follows the resignation of Trustee Danielle Carey Tolan, who will serve as chief of staff under Westfield Mayor-elect Scott Willis.

Westfield Washington Township is one of nine townships in Hamilton County. The Township services include poor relief assistance, fire protection, parks and recreation programming, cemetery maintenance, burials, weed control, fence disputes, and other community services. Trustees are elected and serve a four-year term. Mills will complete Carey Tolan’s term ending in 2026.

As a successful business leader, Mills has a proven background in building and leading sales, marketing, service, and operations teams. She is highly successful in organizational change management and has experience in expanding and developing markets, increasing market share, and managing substantial budgets.

“As an already established and trusted member of this community and a known asset to executive teams, Jamie is committed to delivering remarkable outcomes for the Township and its residents,” Carey Tolan said. “She takes immense pride in always going beyond what is expected to deliver continuous improvements to an organization’s bottom line and success. I look forward to collaborating with Jamie in our new roles.”

Mills said her experience coupled with Carey Tolan’s mentorship has positioned her to transition smoothly into the job.

“My leadership experience, extensive business acumen and professional success have put me in a position to leverage those experiences and serve our community,” Mills said. “Danielle Carey Tolan is a mentor to me and her dedication and commitment to this community has inspired me to continue my service to our wonderful residents. I believe this mentorship will lead to a smooth transition as the newly appointed township trustee.”