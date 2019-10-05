Caucus to determine next Marion County prosecutor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Democrats are going head-to-head in a caucus to decide the future of the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Voters will decide between acting prosecutor Ryan Mears and top mayoral aide Tim Moriarty.

The caucus will be held at 10 a.m. at the Julia Carson Government Center located at 300 E. Fall Creek Parkway N. Dr.

Moriarty has been endorsed by Congressman Andre Carson and the city-county council president.

Mears took over almost two weeks ago after Terry Curry stepped down to focus on treating his prostate cancer.

Within a week, Mears decided to stop prosecuting marijuana offenses involving less than one ounce.

The decision came with mixed reviews from lawmakers, law enforcement and the community.

The new prosecutor will serve through December 31, 2022.