Cause of fire at Pendleton prison’s industrial facility under investigation

PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) — The roof of an industrial building at the Pendleton Correctional Facility caught fire on Wednesday night, the Indiana Department of Correction says.

Brandi Pahl, the chief communications officer for the department, says staff and incarcerated people who were working inside the industrial facility got out safely. No one was injured.

The building is not a housing unit.

Pahl says crews extinguished the fire before it could spread to other areas.

The cause is under investigation.

Operations at the industrial facility have not been impacted.

The maximum security prison was built in 1923, the state’s website says. The prison also has a minimum-security dormitory. The latest renovated happened in 2009. The facility, which houses men, is about a 45-minute drive northeast from downtown Indianapolis.