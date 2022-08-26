Local

CDC: 6 Indiana cases of E. Coli possibly linked to Wendy’s lettuce

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least six people from Indiana have fallen ill in a multistate E. coli outbreak that may be linked to romaine lettuce from Wendy’s, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

Eighty-four people from four states — Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, and Pennsylvania — have fallen ill with the same strain of E. coli since July 26. Thirty-eight people have been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported.

The source of the outbreak has not been confirmed, but 52 of the 62 people interviewed by the CDC reported eating burgers and sandwiches with romaine lettuce from Wendy’s in the week before falling ill.

As a precaution, Wendy’s has stopped using lettuce on sandwiches at restaurants in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

The CDC is working to confirm whether romaine lettuce is the source of the outbreak and whether the romaine lettuce used in Wendy’s sandwiches was served or sold at other businesses.

It’s still safe to eat at Wendy’s, the CDC says, and there is no evidence that romaine lettuce sold in stores or served in other restaurants is linked to the E. coli outbreak.

Symptoms of E. coli can take three to four days to appear and can include diarrhea, a fever higher than 102°F, vomiting, dizziness, dry mouth and throat, and dehydration. Most people recover without treatment in five to seven days.