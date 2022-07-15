Local

CDC confirms 16 monkeypox cases in Indiana

Digitally-colorized electron microscopic (EM) image depicting a monkeypox virion (virus particle), obtained from a clinical sample associated with a 2003 prairie dog outbreak, published June 6, 2022. The image depicts a thin section image from a human skin sample. On the left are mature, oval-shaped virus particles, and on the right are the crescents and spherical particles of immature virions. (Photo via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Thursday that there are 16 total monkeypox cases in Indiana, and 1,470 cases nationwide.

Monkeypox cases usually begin with fever, headaches, chills, and body aches from five to 21 days after exposure. Within one to three days after symptoms begin, the patient develops a rash. The illness lasts from two to four weeks. Patients are considered infectious until all scabs from the rash have fallen off.

According to a tweet by Dr. Jerome Adams, the outbreak of monkeypox will “get worse before it gets better”.