Local

CDC: Number of suicides increase after 2 year decline; IU psychologist explains

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The CDC released a report that shows suicides are on the rise after two years of decline.

Dr. Danielle Henderson, a Clinical Psychologist for IU Health, joined Saturday’s Daybreak to discuss which groups are being impacted the most.

She says suicide rates for Black Americans have increased. Henderson said many Americans have been impacted by general stress and socioeconomic concerns over the last several years which could play a factor in the suicide numbers rising.

Henderson explained racial trauma and discrimination could play a factor in the suicide numbers rising for African-Americans. It’s important to know the warning signs for someone who may be experiencing suicidal thoughts.

“If you’re noticing that you are not spending as much time with other people as you would have, or as a friend, you’re noticing that person in the friend group doesn’t seem to respond to messages as they used to, or they seem to find a reason to not come hang out or go to the social activity. Those might be signs. If you’re noticing you’re consuming alcohol more than usual or using other substances more than usual, that is a concern. Changes in sleep, that’s another one. If you’re noticing you’re sleeping too much, not having enough appetite again, not eating enough, or eating too much. I always say if you’re having thoughts that you would be better off dead or that things would be better if you were no longer alive, big flag there,” Henderson said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please contact the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK.