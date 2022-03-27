Local

Celebrate Beethoven’s birthday with the White River Chamber Orchestra

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Celebrate the belated 250th birthday of German composer and pianist Ludwig van Beethoven on Sunday with a special performance by Fishers Music Works’ White River Chamber Orchestra.

Sunday’s show is one in a series of events marking Disability Awareness Month in Fishers. Beethoven is most famous for composing a number of works, including a number of sonatas and the Ninth Symphony (which includes “Ode to Joy”) while almost completely deaf.

Beethoven, born in 1770, began composing while still having full hearing. He began going deaf in his mid-20s, after already having composed “Moonlight Sonata” and numerous other works.

Beethoven continued composing and conducting, but, after losing almost all of his hearing by age 45, he stopped performing and appearing in public. Despite his disability, he continued to compose for the rest of his life before dying in 1826.

The orchestra will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday at Legacy Bible Church (13490 Howe Road).

General admission tickets are $20. Children under the age of 18 are free. Tickets can be purchased online.