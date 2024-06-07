Celebrate Black Music Month with Rob Dixon at The Jazz Kitchen

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — June is Black Music Month and the unofficial “Musical Mayor of Indianapolis” — jazz artist Rob Dixon — is inviting music lovers to celebrate with him Friday evening at The Jazz Kitchen.

Dixon will perform two shows with his jazz / groove / funk fusion collective Triology, which features J. Serrato on sax, Reggie Bishop on keys, and Richard Sleepy Floyd on drums.

Indy’s “Musical Mayor” and saxophonist stopped by Daybreak on Friday to talk about Black music and preview their shows at the Jazz Kitchen.

“(I’m) super excited every time I get a chance to play with Rob and fantastic musicians here in Indianapolis. I know the show is gonna be great,” Serrato said.

The two musicians closed out their Daybreak appearance with a bit of improv, which you can enjoy in the video above.

Rob Dixon and Trilogy will perform at The Jazz Kitchen at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday. Visit the Jazz Kitchen website for more information.