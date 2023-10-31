Celebrate fall with Glass Arts Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Glass Arts Indiana is celebrating autumn with a range of events and workshops designed to support both emerging and established artists. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to promoting glass art through engaging and educational activities.

Glass Arts Indiana in Indianapolis is offering a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts and pumpkin lovers — the chance to turn molten glass into a beautiful creation.

Nov. 1: Create Your Own Magic Mushroom

Nov. 4: Time Pumpkins

Nov. 10: Friday Night Pumpkins

Nov. 11: Holiday Ornaments

Nov. 24: Holiday Ornaments

The workshops will be held at Glass Arts Indiana, located at 1125 Brookside Ave. C25 in Indianapolis.

The owner of Glass Arts Indiana told News 8 that the events aim to engage the community and provide a platform for artistic expression. The nonprofit has a history of supporting artists and art lovers in their journey to discover and create one-of-a-kind glass art.

Glass Arts Indiana invites everyone to participate in these exciting events, where creativity and imagination come to life through glass art.

Click here for more information or register for any of the upcoming workshops.

Visit the News 8 Community Calendar to find more upcoming events.