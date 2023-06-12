Celebrate Grimace’s birthday with a purple McDonald’s milkshake!
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — McDonaldland character Grimace is celebrating a birthday and McDonald’s wants fast food fans to join in on the fun.
Starting Monday, fans can stop by McDonald’s for a Grimace Birthday Meal, featuring a special purple milkshake inspired by Grimace’s iconic color and sweetness.
The Grimace Birthday Shake features vanilla soft serve and berry flavors and has a purple hue.
The meal comes with a choice of a Big Mac or a 10-piece McNugget meal and fries.
McDonald’s is encouraging fans to celebrate Grimace’s big day with a donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities. On Tuesday and Wednesday, fans can visit McDonald’s Instagram story and share a photo of their favorite birthday memory via the “add yours” sticker. For every picture shared, McDonald’s will donate $5 to RMHC up to $200,000.
Grimace is one of the original McDonaldland characters. The mysterious, playful purple monster made his debut in June 1971.