Celebrate International Day of the Girl by joining largest online march in history

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Friday, October 11 marks the annual International Day of the Girl Child.

It’s a worldwide effort first named by the United Nations.

Organizations across the country are teaming up to celebrate the day with campaigns to champion girls. But, the ‘March for Sisterhood’ is unique.

It’s the first-of-its-kind, all-digital march with the goal of being the largest online march in history.

“You can totally do this by yourself or you can do it with friends, your mom, whoever,” said Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani.

Girls Who Code, the organizers of March for Sisterhood, is an organization designed to teach and empower girls for future careers in STEM.

Girls Who Code said they see their alumni majoring in computer science fields at a rate of 15-times higher than the national average.

Saujani said from Kenya to Kansas not everyone can get to a march or protest in a larger city.

That’s where the digital march comes in.

It uses the power of social media so that anyone from anywhere can take part.

“So, we want everyone to march whether you are a girl, a woman, a mom, an aunt or a dad. You know, 40% of Girls Who Code teachers are men and there are so many amazing men who are also part of this movement. If you believe in sisterhood, if you believe in equality for girls and if you believe in these issues and challenges… then we want you to march,” said Saujani.

To join the movement, take a video of your march and post it to any social media platform with the hashtag #marchforsisterhood.

