Celebrate International Women’s Day at the Indiana Government Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friday is International Women’s Day and that means women across the world and in Indiana are gathering for the global celebration.

The Indiana Commission for Women is hosting the 2024 International Women’s Day event on Friday at the Indiana Government Center South building in downtown Indianapolis.

Time: 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Location: Indiana Government Center South (Auditorium)

302 W. Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204

News 8’s Hanna Mordoh is the emcee of Friday’s free event.

The event will celebrate the remarkable social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women worldwide. This year’s theme, #InspireInclusion, aims to foster a more inclusive world for women collectively.

It’s an opportunity to honor women’s accomplishments and actively contribute to the ongoing journey toward inclusivity. Around 300 women from all walks of life and 30 local businesses are expected to be at the celebration.

Rupal Thanawala is with the Indiana Commission for Women and is the event chair. She says inspiring inclusion means “collectively forging inclusive environments for women to be valued and empowered.”

The event promises to unite inspiring speakers, thought-provoking discussions, and engaging activities.

There will be a Visionary discussion and an Elevate panel on building diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility principles.

VISIONARY Panel: Successfully Implementing Diversity Leadership Initiatives

Moderator: Angela B. Freeman – Partner, Intellectual Property Law and Patent Law Attorney & Podcast Host, Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Vanessa Sinders – President and CEO, Indiana Chamber of Commerce

Julie Magid – Vice Dean, Kelley School of Business for Indiana University Indianapolis

Lucia Mar – Senior VP and Marketing Executive for Global Commercial Banking, Bank of America

ELEVATE Panel: Building DEIA Principles

Moderator: Arwa Ghalawan – DEI Manager; Infosys

Mario Rodriguez – Chief Executive Officer, Indianapolis Airport Authority

Samantha Battle – Senior DEI Business Partner, Republic Airways

Dr. Shants Hart – Executive Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Indiana

Julie Dunlap, the chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion officer and senior vice president of talent management at Eli Lilly and Company and will be featured in a fireside chat with Thanawala.

The hope is that celebrations like this help create a more inclusive community and world for women.

