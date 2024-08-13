Celebrate National Dog Month with PetSuites

A dog happily sitting in a field of flowers. (Photo provided/Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — August is National Dog Month, and what better way to celebrate than by visiting the new PetSuites location?

The Westfield location held its grand ribbon cutting on Friday, and is the fourth in the greater Indianapolis area. The new premiere doggy daycare site is located at 17502 Carey Rd.

PetSuites has a variety of pet pros and experts to assist your furry friends. In a news release, the team of pet professionals said they are “known for​ bringing best-in-class boarding, daycare, and training services to the community​.”

PetSuites of America is a one-stop care for dogs and cats with more than 80 locations throughout the United States. Officials also said that they have been the leader for dogs and cats for more than two decades.

According to its website, “PetSuites Westfield features premium amenities, including spacious, private luxury suites, state-of-the-art play structures, and secure indoor and outdoor play yards.”

In addition to daycare, grooming services, and boarding, PetSuites Westfield offers customizable training for dogs. Pet parents can enjoy access to webcams and 24/7 booking options through an online and mobile Pet Parent portal.

Expect some exciting offers through Aug. 31, including free boarding for the first night. Schedule one free all-day play or day board. New customers can also enjoy unlimited daycare for $99.

Learn more​ about PetSuites Westfield online or call 317-342-2174.