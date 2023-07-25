Celebrate National Wine and Cheese Day at Easley Winery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tuesday is National Wine and Cheese Day, and wine enthusiasts are raising their glasses to celebrate the classic pairing of these two delectable delights.

One local gem stands out among the festivities, Easley Winery, a family-owned establishment at the heart of Indiana’s wine celebration since 1974.

Located in Downtown Indy’s Cole Noble Commercial Arts District, Easley Winery has captured taste buds for nearly five decades. The family-owned winery is an example of tradition and a testament to the art of crafting wines.

It has a selection of 20 different wine and champagne offerings, each carefully crafted to cater to different palates and preferences. From reds to whites, there’s something for every wine lover to savor. Moreover, the winery’s offerings vary depending on the year and season, making each visit a unique experience.

Meredith Easley, co-owner of the winery, shared with News 8 the art of wine tasting. She guided viewers through the essential steps of wine tasting: “See, Swirl, Smell, Sip, and Savor.”

According to Easley, the journey to savoring wine is as much about the experience as the taste. From checking out the wine’s color, swirling it gently to unlock its aromas, smelling the scents, taking a thoughtful sip, and savoring the intricate flavors, each step adds depth and richness to the tasting experience.

So, whether you’re a seasoned wine connoisseur or just beginning to explore the world of wine, Easley Winery invites you to experience its rich history, craftsmanship, and unique offerings that make Indiana’s wine culture stand out.

It’s open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.