Celebrate Pi Day with pies and puns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thursday is International Pi Day and there are plenty of ways to celebrate!

Pi is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter and is an infinite number. The first three digits are 3.14, therefore Pi Day is celebrated every March 14. People around the world love celebrating this infinitely long, never-ending number.

People in downtown Indianapolis might notice these punny pi jokes such as on the OneAmerica financial sign. It says ” I broke up with pi – our arguments were always endless and irritational.”

Actuaries at OneAmerica Financial in Indianapolis say they even celebrate with a pie-making and eating contest.

(Photo Provided/OneAmerica)

Some local sweet shops are celebrating Pi Day.

My Sugar Pie in Zionsville says people can buy a piece of pie on Thursday for $3.14.

Pots and Pans Pie Co. is offering its Pi Day special, the ‘FrankenPie’ combines one slice from each of the bakery’s six featured pies for March.

Homemade Ice Cream and Bakery Cafe in the Hamilton Town Center will be selling Pie by the slice for $3.14.

Some pizza places also celebrate Pi Day.

Blaze Pizza features a Pi Day special of an 11-inch pizza for $3.14.

7-11 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members can enjoy any large pizza for just $3.14

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is offering people who dine to get a mini one-topping pizza for just $3.14.

Burger King Royal Perks members can get a free Hershey’s Sundae Pie with any purchase of $3.14.

History of Pi Day:

According to CNN, Physicist Larry Shaw started Pi Day in 1988 at San Francisco’s Exploratorium to celebrate the famous number and mathematics in general. Then in 2009, the US House of Representatives passed a resolution to recognize Pi Day.

The website Exploratorium says “Pi (π) has been known for almost 4000 years—but even if we calculated the number of seconds in those 4000 years and calculated π to that number of places, we would still only be approximating its actual value.”