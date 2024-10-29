Celebrate the Hoosier holidays with the Indiana Grown Holiday Box

The 2024 Indiana Grown Holiday Box, which features fresh coffees, sweets, and selfcare goodies created by artisans from right here in the Hoosier State. (Provided Photo/Indiana Grown)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Want to share a taste of the Hoosier state with friends and family who are far away? Pop an Indiana Grown Holiday Box into their pile of gifts this year.

The holiday gift box is a fairly new initiative that showcases products by members of Indiana Grown, a statewide program to promote local products and artisan goods.

This second annual box will feature a broad showcase of Indiana’s finest homegrown coffees, sweets, and selfcare goodies.

Each box includes:

Anyone interested in handing out a holiday box will need to act fast — only 390 boxes are available.

Each box is $70 plus $10 for shipping. Shipping is 3-day ground with tracking and insurance. The total price includes tax.

Click here to place your order.

Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. Tune in during Daybreak to learn more!