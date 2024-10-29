Celebrate the Hoosier holidays with the Indiana Grown Holiday Box
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Want to share a taste of the Hoosier state with friends and family who are far away? Pop an Indiana Grown Holiday Box into their pile of gifts this year.
The holiday gift box is a fairly new initiative that showcases products by members of Indiana Grown, a statewide program to promote local products and artisan goods.
This second annual box will feature a broad showcase of Indiana’s finest homegrown coffees, sweets, and selfcare goodies.
Each box includes:
- Coffee Samplers – JavAroma Roasters – Mitchell, IN
- Blueberry Lemon Granola – Perkins’ Good Earth Farm – DeMotte, IN
- Snack Sticks – Pig’s Tale Charcuterie – Indianapolis, IN
- Hoosier Style Popcorn – Poptique – Columbia City, IN
- Honey Lotion Bar – Sweet Melissa Honey & Hive – Fishers, IN
- Pretzels – Tell City Pretzels – Jasper, IN
- Cinnamon Sugar Pecans – Simply Jill’s – Lebanon, IN
- Spice Mixes – SPICEKICK – Carmel, IN
- Travel Sized Holiday Scented Lotions – The Lotion Company – Muncie, IN
Anyone interested in handing out a holiday box will need to act fast — only 390 boxes are available.
Each box is $70 plus $10 for shipping. Shipping is 3-day ground with tracking and insurance. The total price includes tax.
Click here to place your order.
Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. Tune in during Daybreak to learn more!