Celebrate the White River’s health with a canoe race

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – White River Alliance celebrates the health and preservation of the White River with canoe races.

Staff released a new report card that showed an assessment of how measurable the progression of how healthy the waterway is.

“The White River is such an important resource for our state, and this Report Card is an opportunity to open the discussion on what’s impacting the river and what we can do to keep it and its surrounding landscape functioning in a way that supports the many users who depend on it,” said Kelly Brown, White River Alliance, senior environmental coordinator.

The first canoe race was held in Noblesville at the White River Canoe Company with 84 racers signed up. Canoe Country will host the next race in Daleville on Friday, June 30 at 8:30 a.m.

Racers are required to register online.