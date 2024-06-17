Celebrating Father’s Day at the US Olympic Swim Trials

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday marks the second day of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium, along with Father’s Day.

Dads and their kids flocked from all over the state, along with Canada, to celebrate both occasions, something they likely won’t get the opportunity to do again.

Soon-to-be eighth grader Canon Swinehart, from Warsaw, says his family often spends their Father’s Days “sitting around the house.”

This year, though, he and his older brother, Calin Swinehart, got the chance to travel to downtown Indianapolis for the first time with their dad to witness the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials. They called the opportunity historic and special.

“It’s more of a gift to us than a gift to him,” Calin Swinehart said.

The two brothers have been swimming for at least eight years, which is what led Brian Swinehart, their dad, to deciding he would take them on the trip to Indy.

“I think it is a 10/10 getting to spend the day together,” Brian Swinehart said. “We are amazed that there are pools inside of Lucas Oil. I mean that is just phenomenal engineering and the fact that they did that in the time they did. That is something we probably won’t ever see again in our lifetimes.”

Another Hoosier family of swimmers, the Kellett Family, came downtown for the fun.

“We’re really excited because it’s a sport that we all really enjoy and Chris is a major part of our support system at home and driving the kids to practice all of the time,” mom Julie Kellett said. “So it’s good to see the rewards of doing that year, after year, after year.”

The day isn’t just for Hoosiers, though.

Rocco DeSantis, of Western Ontario, is in Indy and couldn’t resist bringing his family out to witness the largest swim meet in history.

“It’s a world class event and I think Indianapolis did a great job spinning this for locals and visitors,” DeSantis said.