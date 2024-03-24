Celebrating National Cheesesteak Day with Hoagies & Hops

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday was National Cheesesteak Day, and what better way to celebrate food than by enjoying one for yourself?

Kristina Mazza, owner of Hoagies & Hops at 42nd Street and Boulevard Place, joined News 8 Sunday morning to celebrate the day.

Mazza tells News 8 about the shop’s Pennsylvania-style cheesesteaks, with many of her recipes coming from her time growing up in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, just outside of Philadelphia.

She also discusses the store’s secret sauce, other flavorful sauces they offer, and shows off some of the store’s fan-favorite sandwiches.

Mazza also says from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Hoagies & Hops will be donating 15% of its food sales to the Martin Luther King Community Center. This is one of many fundraisers the shop has done, Mazza says, with new fundraisers taking place almost every month.

Enjoy the full interview above to learn more.