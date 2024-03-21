Celebrating the start of Spring with Tropical Smoothie Cafe

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tropical Smoothie Cafe is now open for business at its new location on the northeast side of Indianapolis, ready to bring the taste of paradise with every smoothie.

Linda Carroll, one of the owners of Tropical Smoothie, joined News 8 at Daybreak to share more about the location, what the menu offers, and some new specials they’ll be running.

The new location can be found in the Clearwater Springs Shopping Plaza on East 82nd Street and Allisonville Road.

One of the most popular food items on the menu is the Açaí bowl. According to Healthline, açaí berries are high in antioxidants and have been associated with several health benefits in human and animal studies.

“The most popular across the country by far. Lots of fresh fruit. The açaí base, it’s really delicious,” Carroll said.

Other items on the menu include The All American, Spinach, Feta & Pesto Wrap, and Cali Breakfast Flatbread.

“I like breakfast for lunch sometimes. So these are great to use,” Carroll said.

When it comes to smoothies, Carroll says the Sunrise Sunset is among the most popular. It has strawberries, pineapple, mango & orange juice. Customers have the options of putting in a number of supplements. “You can add all kinds of things. You add collagen, you can add energizer… B-12, Vitamin-C,” she said.

If you would like to try out the new venue, hours of operation and details on specials are included below.

Hours: Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Specials Saturday, March 9 from 2 – 4 p.m.: $3.99 flatbreads Friday, March 8 from 2 – 4 p.m.: $2.99 smoothies Sunday, March 10 from 2 – 4 p.m.: $5.99 smoothie and flatbread combos



If you miss any of the specials, Carroll suggests downloading the app.

“You can get free smoothies by getting on the app. So it’s a great, it’s a great choice for healthy food,” Carroll said.

Watch the interview above to learn more.