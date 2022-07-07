Local

Celebrating World Chocolate Day at top ranked chocolate shop in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s World Chocolate Day, and it’s giving chocolate lovers another reason to experience the treat that flavor has taken the world by storm for centuries.

From ancient civilizations to modern-day times, chocolate has been a game changer as it made it’s rounds about the world.

Rich in history, its origin is from South America. According to the World Cocoa Foundation, the Aztecs, Mayans, and other indigenous populations first discovered the cocoa plants. They cultivated

chocolate from the cacao plants, then fermented, roasted, and grounded cocoa beans into a paste and mixed with other spices and ingredients to make a hot brew shared during religious ceremonies and used at feasts.

The cacao bean was also so significant that it was used as currency in trade. Spain eventually discovered its value and quickly moved into Europe by the 1500s and gained popularity. Today, over 4.5 million tons of cocoa beans are consumed annually around the globe, in everything from drinks to candy bars.

Hoosiers who want to treat themselves can explore the SoChatti shop to ignite their sweet tooth, and experience gourmet non-dairy chocolate in its’ purest state. Its main ingredients are cocoa beans, shea butter, and organic sugar cane. SoChatti is ranked the best chocolate factory in Indianapolis by Yelp.

The SoChatti’s taste room is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Folks can sample a flight of chocolate for $10. Guests can enjoy wine paired with chocolate products, and a factory tour is available. Kids are also welcome to enjoy chocolate classes.