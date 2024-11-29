Indiana State Museum casts holiday magic at Celebration Crossing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families are invited to dive into the allure of the holiday season as Celebration Crossing returns to the Indiana State Museum.

“We had visitors lined up and ready to go before the museum opened this morning. We see families that come back year after year, and they want to be part of our opening day festivities because it has that ‘wow’ factor!” said Indiana State Museum and Historical Sites director of communications Carla Knapp.

Santa came from the North Pole by helicopter to welcome visitors at the museum.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus, along with holiday singers, welcomed families inside to light the stunning 92 County Tree, the centerpiece of the festivities. The 25-foot wonder showcases handcrafted ornaments representing each Indiana county’s nature and cultural wonders.

“Celebration Crossing is a tradition that goes back over 30 years for us here at the Indiana State Museum. There are pieces throughout the museum today that you’ll see that were a part of that experience way back in the beginning. You’ll see the Santa Claus Express, the original train people rode at L.S Ayres in downtown Indianapolis,” said Knapp.

Families can enter Santa’s whimsical house and the 18-passenger train ride that transports guests through a snowy forest.

“Visitors can ride that through a wintery wonderland and see magical holiday creatures that live in the forest. There’s movement, dancing, music, and then it snows!” Knapp said.

A new addition to this year’s festivities is the Kwanzaa community festival.

At this festival, visitors can immerse themselves in the rich cultural traditions of Kwanzaa, featuring African music, dance, vendors, and a community worship service.

“The Indiana State Museum is for all Hoosiers. We try to bring elements of the holidays that everyone can celebrate and be part of. So, whether it’s Christmas, Kwanzaa, Hannukah, or other holidays that you’re celebrating … you can come here and see it reflected through Celebration Crossing,” Knapp said.

Celebration Crossing will run from Nov. 29 – Jan. 5, 2025, with a break on Dec. 25.