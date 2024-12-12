Indiana State Museum extends Celebration Crossing into the new year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A downtown Indianapolis tradition is running a bit longer this year. The Indiana State Museum will host its winter programming, Celebration Crossing, through Jan. 5.

The annual event features holiday themes, photo opportunities and plenty of activities for families.

Communication Director Carla Knapp says the museum staff is excited to spread the winter cheer into the new year.

“It just gives more people an opportunity to come down to the Indiana State Museum and enjoy all the festivities,” Knapp said.

Many of the classics have returned to Celebration Crossing, like the Snowfall Express. Knapp says it’s the event’s most popular attraction.

“It takes riders on a journey through a snowy wintertime forest and you get to see these animals preparing for winter,” Knapp said. “There’s lots of music and movement. Then it actually snows, which kiddos really love.”

New this year: the ‘Kwanzaa Community Festival Kwanzaa’ on Dec. 29. The special event will feature African traditions, music and vendors.

While the ’92 County Tree’ is a mainstay at Celebration Crossing, it does have a new addition.

The 25-foot tall tree showcases handcrafted ornaments representing each Indiana county’s nature and cultural wonders. This year, a new interactive kiosk will help visitors find out more about their county’s ornament.

“You’ll see the lights, bring you down and help you find that ornament,” Knapp said. “When you can see the kiosk tells you a little bit about that ornament and also about the artist who made that ornament.”

At ‘Santa’s Front Yard,’ families can interact with Rudolph and Santa for pictures and story time.

Once again, the original Santa Claus Express train and animated holiday windows will be on display at Celebration Crossing. They’re shown just like they were at the L.S. Ayres store in downtown Indianapolis before it closed in 1991.

Celebration Crossing-goers can also make a reservation for the L.S. Ayers Tea Room, which features a buffet including chicken velvet soup, tea sandwiches and more.

To add to the festive environment, local choirs will be performing in the ‘Holiday Sounds’ section of the event.

Celebration Crossing is open every day, except Christmas, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For information on tickets, visit the Indiana State Museum website.