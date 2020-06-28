Celebration for Indy’s bicentennial kicks off

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The bicentennial celebration for Indianapolis is officially underway.

“Indy Turns 200: The Celebration Begins” is a special program created by WISH-TV and hosted by Phil Sanchez and Kylie Conway.

The show features messages from Mayor Joe Hogsett, plus the three living former mayors of Indianapolis, a look at some of the people from Indianapolis who have impacted the world, and a look at how sports has shaped the identity of Indianapolis.

“In this moment where we are confronting racial injustice, a global pandemic, and unprecedented economic hardship, it can be difficult to imagine a city-wide birthday party. But it is my belief that the bicentennial can serve as a meaningful milestone for Indianapolis residents during this challenging chapter in our city’s history,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “Our hope is that throughout this year-long event, every community group, organization, business, and individual in Indianapolis can find an opportunity to reflect on our city’s history and plan for an even brighter future.”

City leaders are asking the public to celebrate the kick-off in the following ways: