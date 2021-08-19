Local

Celebration of life, vigil planned for 3 Fishers teens killed in South Carolina crash

A Celebration of Life ceremony and a vigil will be held this weekend in honor of Brianna Foster, Elle Gaddis, and Belle Gaddis. The three Fishers teens were killed in a hit-and-run crash in South Carolina on Monday. (Provided Photos/City of Fishers)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The families of three Fishers teens who were killed in a South Carolina crash Monday are inviting the public to a Celebration of Life remembrance ceremony and vigil this weekend.

Brianna Foster, 18, and 17-year-old twins Elle and Belle Gaddis, all of Fishers, were killed in a hit-and-run crash in South Carolina.

The driver who fled the scene has since been arrested and charged with three counts of DUI with death, three counts of hit-and-run with death and one count of hit-and-run with personal injury.

The families of the victims, along with the City of Fishers, will hold a ceremony honoring the girls at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and wear bright colors in honor of their vibrant and radiant spirits, city officials said.

The event will also be live streamed on the Fishers Magazine Facebook page.

Family and friends of the teens and Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness will make remarks during the ceremony.

A candlelight vigil will also be held Friday at before Hamilton Southeastern High School’s football game. The student-led Blue Crew will lead the event. Parents of the teen victims will serve as honorary coin flip guests ahead of kickoff.

A moment of silence is also planned for the victims.

Foster was a 2020 HSE graduate and both Elle and Belle were enrolled in their senior year at HSE.

Previous coverage