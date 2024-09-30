Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Cell phone users reporting outages across U.S.

A chart showing spikes in cell phone service outages across the United States on Sept. 30, 2024. (Provided Graphic/Downdetector)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several phone service customers across the United States, including in Indianapolis, are reporting issues on Wednesday morning due to service outages.

Multiple telecommunication companies, including Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, have reported increased outages over the last 24 hours.

According to Downdetector, Monday morning’s spike across the board hit around 10 a.m., leaving thousands without cell service.

At its peak, Verizon reported over 3,000 outages in Indianapolis, followed by T-Mobile at 1,000.

It was unclear what caused the outages or when service would be restored to affected customers.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Man charged in second Trump...
National News /
Dikembe Mutombo, a Hall of...
Sports /
‘Time is a nonrenewable resource’:...
Focused on Family and Community /
Lottery ticket worth nearly $1...
News /
Dog rescued after being trapped...
National News /
FBI to pay $22M to...
National News /
Indiana Task Force 1 heading...
Weather Stories /
Big Lots is closing 2...
Local News /