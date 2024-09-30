Cell phone users reporting outages across U.S.

A chart showing spikes in cell phone service outages across the United States on Sept. 30, 2024. (Provided Graphic/Downdetector)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several phone service customers across the United States, including in Indianapolis, are reporting issues on Wednesday morning due to service outages.

Multiple telecommunication companies, including Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, have reported increased outages over the last 24 hours.

According to Downdetector, Monday morning’s spike across the board hit around 10 a.m., leaving thousands without cell service.

At its peak, Verizon reported over 3,000 outages in Indianapolis, followed by T-Mobile at 1,000.

It was unclear what caused the outages or when service would be restored to affected customers.