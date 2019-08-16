Cemetery fights effort to learn who’s buried in John Dillinger’s plot

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH/AP) — The FBI says three of its agents in 1934 fired five shots at American gangster John Dillinger outside the Biograph Theater in Chicago.

Three of the shots hit Dillinger. He was pronounced dead at 10:50 p.m. July 22, 1934.

One of Dillinger’s nephews, Michael Thompson, and another relative, Carol Thompson Griffith, want to make sure his uncle is in fact buried in a simple plot at Crown Hill Cemetery. In early July, he applied for and was granted a permit to exhume Dillinger’s body. The planned exhumation will be part of a documentary on Dillinger for The History Channel, a spokesman for A&E Networks, Dan Silberman, said.

An affidavit signed by Thompson says he believes he has evidence that suggests the person shot outside of the Biograph Theater had a different eye color and ear shape. Also, he says, the evidence indicates a protrusion on the deceased’s head and the fingerprints did not match Dillinger.

The FBI has disputed the “myth” that its agents didn’t fatally shoot Dillinger outside the Chicago theater. The agency said in a statement that “a wealth of information supports Dillinger’s demise” including fingerprint matches. The agency also says it’s a “common myth” that “a stand-in” and not Dillinger was the man killed, saying that such claims “have been advanced with only circumstantial evidence.”

Crown Hill Cemetery initially agreed to honor the permit. Its operators later changed their minds. On Wednesday, a lawyer representing Thompson filled a lawsuit against Crown Hill Cemetery. The suit claims Crown Hill changed course in part because “widespread media attention may be disruptive or unsettling to cemetery visitors.”

Crown Hill told Thompson that Dillinger’s grave has several layers of concrete above the grave and removing the body would disturb nearby graves.

If Dillinger is not buried in Crown Hill, who is the John Doe? Crown Hill has expressed concern it could face legal issues from the family of a possible John Doe.