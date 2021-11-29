Local

Center Grove HS investigating blackface photo circulating on social media

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Officials with Center Grove Community School Corporation are investigating after a photo of a player wearing blackface surfaced on social media.

The photo began circulating after the Center Grove football team defeated Westfield in the Class 6A championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday night.

CGHS administrators are aware of an inappropriate post on social media. They are investigating the situation and are taking steps to address it through the athletic department, coaching staff, and student discipline policy. This student’s actions do not represent the values of our athletic program, high school, or school community.”

When asked if the student would be facing any disciplinary action, school officials said they could not share disciplinary information.

I-Team 8’s Jasmine Minor is working to learn more about this story. She can be contacted at jasmine.minor@wishtv.com.