Center helping east-side families needs canned goods, teen clothes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families in need are getting help from the Sonny Day Community Center in Warren Township.

The Parent Teacher Association (PTA) at Highlander Park operates the center. Founder Carissa Dollar told News 8 that more than 5,000 people have stopped by the east-side community center at 975 N. Post Road so far this year.

“To be able to come to school clean so that kids had that confidence to come in. Make sure they had deodorant, make sure they had shampoo, things to come to school clean, confident and ready to learn. I saw kids that obviously were food-insecure,” Dollar said.

The founder’s daughter and volunteer, Ruby Dollar, said she’s witnessed the need as well.

“One of the kids in our class had shoes on that were about two sizes too small. He’s nonverbal so he would always grab his foot and start crying. One day we took his shoes off and his socks off and he had blisters on his feet from his shoes being too small,” Ruby said.

Up to 120 families shop at Sonny Day Community Center each month to get what they need such as food, gently used clothes and shoes, hygiene products and school supplies.

Some food shelves were bare ahead of Thanksgiving.

“We see larger families with younger kids and we see elderly community members who have needs as well,” said PTA President Michelle Shuffitt. “Most of the families come from our township schools here in the district. Sometimes they’re falling on a short-term need and they just need to come once or twice a year and others it’s an ongoing long-term.”

Volunteers are gearing up for Christmas but need to replenish the center with more donations.

“We’re always in need of canned goods. We do have a current need for teen clothing. Right now, our stock is a little low,” Shuffitt said.

Both Shuffitt and Carissa said that they’ve seen a major growth since the center opened in 2013. More students and parents are wanting to volunteer. Families who once used the center are now referring others who need a helping hand.

“We want a community that is able to be comfortable together that is able to help each other and for students to be able to learn what it means to give back to their community. I think that’s definitely something important that we do as well is to give that opportunity to both adults and students. to give back,” Dollar said.