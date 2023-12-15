Center Township Trustee LaDonna Freeman launches homeless outreach program

Tourists walk with their rolling suitcases. Faith in a Case on Wheels is a homeless outreach program founded by Center Township Trustee LaDonna Freeman that will provide provide suitcases to Indy's unhoused neighbors. (Photo by Hauke-Christian Dittrich/picture alliance via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Center Township Trustee LaDonna Freeman is the guiding force behind a new homeless outreach program in Indianapolis.

Faith in a Case on Wheels will provide suitcases to Indy’s unhoused neighbors thanks to a grant from the Foresters Community Grants program.

“We just want the homeless community to know that they are not forgotten, we’re here to help,” Freeman said.

The township trustee added, “Living downtown in Indianapolis and seeing a lot of the homeless outside in the streets…God gave me a vision years ago before I decided to run for trustee. When I would hit a stoplight, I would see homeless across the street carrying trash bags and I would see sometimes their bag would be busted and I would see stuff falling on the ground.”

Faith in a Case on Wheels is made possible by a community grant from Foresters Financial and donations from the public.

The organization will give 50 homeless individuals a suitcase filled with “ponchos when it rains to cover them up, some items like washcloths, deodorant, a toothbrush and toothpaste, a First Aid kit and hand sanitizer, scarfs, and socks.”

Freeman is accepting new and gently used suitcases to help keep the program going.

Anyone interested in donating to this initiative can visit the Center Township Trustee’s Office at the Julia Carson Government Center, 300 E. Fall Creek Pkwy N. Dr., or call 317-633-3610 for more information.