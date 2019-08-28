Center’s Taco Tuesday feeds families near scene of siblings’ homicides

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Just about two blocks from where siblings Nicholas and Ashlynn Nelson were fatally shot in their own apartment Friday morning, hundreds gathered Tuesday night to share a meal and hopefully something more powerful.

Organizers at The Reset Center hope Taco Tuesday, now in Week 9, becomes a new tradition. For hundreds, it already is, even though the center opened less than two months ago.

People just kept coming, from 7 p.m. when the doors opened until 9 p.m. when they finally closed. About 200 people including lots of young kids and mothers came. No questions were asked; they just sat together at a table and shared a meal and conversation.

Between Taco Tuesday and a lunchtime event earlier called Laundry and More, parents don’t have to provide food for their family at all on Tuesdays.

In its first week, The Reset Center prepared for 50 people, but 75 showed up. It’s exploded ever since with as many as 500 showing up for Taco Tuesday.

The Reset Center, 4330 N. Post Road, is at the former Lawrence Baptist Church. Organizers told News 8 that, before opening their doors, they met with members of the community to figure out their needs and one of the biggest was food. The organizers also say they’re trying to meet other needs such as counseling in Spanish and English, movie nights and mentoring programs for kids.

“The whole purpose of The Reset Center is simple: to reset,” said Antonio Patton, the center’s youth mentor. “Just like a computer gets a virus or something is acting up, you want reset that thing. We want to reset the mindset of this far-east-side community.”

Kimberly Vardiman is a regular who has brought her children and extended family for the Tuesday meal.

“It is a blessing to my family and to the community,” she said.

It’s clear, the murders of Nicholas and Ashlynn are still fresh in everyone’s mind. “It’s hard and I just got cold chills for that, but I don’t want to cry,” Vardiman said. “Because it is sad for a mother to lose both their child, not just one but two.”

Elia James-Sanchez was the first cook for the event. Since the numbers have increased so dramatically, The Reset Center now counts on a catering service for much of the food. But, James-Sanchez still makes the salsa and a few other items. She said she thinks events where the community comes together will help prevent some future tragedies from happening, even if not everyone agrees.

“A lot of time people feel isolated in their pain or whatever it is that they’re going through and so when they come here, they feel like somebody is here for them,” James-Sanchez said. “I really do think, even if it’s only one life that we save from Taco Tuesday, it’s worth it for us, 100 percent.”

The Reset Center is spearheaded by a pastor whose congregation sold their downtown church for development. But, there’s been private donations as well as from the city of Lawrence and the police department.

One of the most powerful pieces for volunteers Tuesday night was knowing the mother of Nicholas and Ashlynn Nelson was a volunteer servant at Laundry and More, which provides laundry service and food from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays.

Just four days after tragedy, the siblings’ mom felt the call to help others.