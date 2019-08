INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The bridge over Central Avenue is set to reopen after being closed for more than two years.

Indianapolis Department of Public Works said the bridge over Fall Creek will open by Friday afternoon’s rush hour.

The bridge has been closed since April 2017.

The bridge was built in 1899. The city said the bridge’s age made fixes more time consuming.

The original plan for the bridge was for it to reopen in winter 2017.