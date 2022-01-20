Local

Central Indiana braces for dramatic drop in temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After experiencing relatively warmer than normal temperatures to start 2022, the pendulum is swinging the other way in Central Indiana. Temperatures are expected to be below average for the near future.

“If I look at the models heading out toward February, and I’ve already looked at those, we are going to see a colder than normal trend. Normal is set in the 30s. I’m expecting the 20s we are experiencing this week to kind of stick around over the next several weeks,” said Storm Track 8 Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown.

Even brief exposure to cold weather could result in frostbite. Frostbite first appears when your skin becomes very cold and red, then numb, hard and pale.

“Getting medical care early, a lot of times we can help restore blood flow, to areas where they may develop clots, which can then save a fair amount of tissue,” said Dr. Tyler Stepsis, Chief of Emergency Medicine at Eskenazi Health.

Prolonged exposure could result in amputation of the affected area.

Eskenazi Health also reccomends utilizing a three foot “kid free zone” around space heaters, and turn off those heaters when leaving the room.

Your home is also vulnerbale to cold weather. Keeping cabinet doors around sinks open and the faucets dripping will help prevent the pipes from freezing.

“Anytime you have a hose spiqot outside, make sure that’s disconnected, if you can drain it down, turn the water off to them and then drain them down so that you don’t risk anything freezing,” said Matthew Tyner, Marketing Director for Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber

Make sure you check the air filter in your furnace, a dirty furnace could affect the system’s performance.

“We receive so many calls for repairs that need to be done, when in all actuality, we just needed the furnace filter to be replaced because its restricting the air from getting to the furnace,” said Tyner.

Temperatures are expected to be near zero with the wind chill factor on Thursday. It’s recommended parents drive their children to school rather than leave them at the bus stop.