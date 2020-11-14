Central Indiana businesses reflect on mask mandate, customers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mashcraft Brewing shut down early Thursday, after a former customer made threats against the business.

That customer had been forced to leave earlier in the night for refusing to wear a mask.

Mashcraft’s owner said they are working with Greenwood police to ensure a safe environment.

Businesses throughout central Indiana face similar issues.

If you want to shop downtown, you have a lot of options on Massachusetts Avenue, but one thing that’s not optional is wearing your masks.

Trending Headlines

Signs in every window tell customers to put on a masks before entering their business.

Jennifer McDaniel recently opened her store, Artisans, in April. She said so far business is going well. She said she takes her masks policy seriously and hasn’t had any real problems with customers.

“Some people don’t want to. They just feel like that’s something they don’t want to do. That’s their choice, but they can’t come in. I have to have that,” said McDaniel.

Anti-mask tantrums have become a common occurrence around the country. Shopper James Williams supports masks requirements. He said it’s unfortunate people take out their frustrations on staff members.

“It would be awful to have to deal with it. That’s bad that someone goes out knowing they need a mask on. Then they go to a place and act like they don’t have to wear a masks when everyone else has to wear one,” said Williams.

Magnus Schwank works at Silver in the City.

She said their store hasn’t had any real problems from customers requiring them to wear masks. She believes it says a lot about the community.

“It says our community is willing to support each other and hold each other together during really hard times like this,” said Schwank.

Health and government leaders said keeping masks on is critical to keeping stores open.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health through Nov. 4, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.